9 324 11
Russian attack on Dnipro: rescuers discovered body of another child
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
As a result of the Russian strike on the Dnipro, 4 people have already died, including 2 children.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.
"It is difficult to report about this... At the site of a rocket attack in Dnipro, rescuers found fragments of the body of another child," the message reads.
Reznichenko added that the nighttime enemy attack had taken four lives so far: "The Russians killed two adults and two children - an 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. It is impossible to forgive...".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...