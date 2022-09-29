ENG
war (20207) Putin (2571) Turkey (427) Erdogan (153) negotiations with Russia (226)

Erdogan urged Putin to give another chance to negotiations on ending war in Ukraine - Anadolu

ердоган,путін

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to give negotiations with Ukraine another chance and confirmed Turkey’s readiness to help end the war.

Erdogan and Putin held a telephone conversation on Thursday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"In a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, the Turkish President expressed satisfaction with the successful prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv," Anadolu news agency reported.

Erdogan also noted the need for steps to "reduce tensions" after the "referendums in the regions of Ukraine".

