Russian SU-34 pilot Oleksandr Krasnoyartsev from Chelyabinsk, who was shot down during the bombing of residential quarters in Chernihiv, was exchanged for Ukrainian pilots.

This was announced by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, informs Censor.NET with reference to TSN.

"We exchanged pilot Krasnoyartsev four or five months ago. We exchanged him for our pilots, if I'm not mistaken, for five," Budanov said.

As a reminder, Krasnoyartsev was shot down on March 5 over the Zabarivka neighborhood on the outskirts of Chernihiv, during his third sortie during the war. According to him, before that, he flew to bomb the airport in the Kyiv region, as well as the road south of Chernihiv. When his plane was shot down by the Ukrainian military with MANPADS, he was carrying six 500-kilogram uncontrolled aerial bombs.

