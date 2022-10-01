US Lend-Lease Law for Ukraine has entered into force

On Saturday, October 1, the law of the United States of America on lend-lease for Ukraine entered into force.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, the US law on lend-lease for Ukraine entered into force. This means more weapons of different and high-quality," Stefanchuk noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine will definitely get back all its territories.

It will be recalled that on May 9, US President Joe Biden approved the Law S. 3522 on Lend-Lease and Protection of Democracy in Ukraine - 2022, which will allow the United States to activate the program of accelerated assistance to Ukraine.

