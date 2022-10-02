Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and its surroundings, - Starukh

Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia in the morning.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh.

"The enemy attacked the regional center and the immediate surroundings. Data on casualties and destruction are being clarified.

Importantly! Follow the safety measures! Do not ignore air warning signals, stay in shelters. There is a risk of repeated attacks," he wrote.

Read more: Number of dead as result of shelling by occupiers of civilian convoy in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 30, 88 people are injured, - National Police. PHOTOS