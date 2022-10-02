Preparations for Putin’s removal from power are already underway, - Budanov

Russia has driven itself into a dead end, but it can still get out of the war without collapsing. For this, it will be necessary, in particular, to remove the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from power.

This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

"Russia cannot stop right now, because it will only accelerate its division and destruction. Russia has driven itself into a dead end, and it is still possible to get out of it. This is a recognition that all this happened by mistake, a departure from the administrative borders of 1991 and the beginning of building some kind of dialogue with the whole world. But this automatically means the transfer of power," says Budanov.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense noted that certain preparatory processes for the removal of Putin from power are already underway.

"There is rivalry, it's not just one candidate (to succeed Putin. - Ed., there are several of them. Information about some of them leaks into the media, some of them don't," Budanov added.

At the same time, added the head of the Ministry of Defense, the transfer of power can have positive consequences for Ukraine under certain conditions.

"He will give Ukraine a plus only in one case - if they accept this paradigm of world perception, want to change. This is the first condition.

Second - we will clearly draw conclusions about what happened all these years, and we will build our life correctly. In all other cases, it will not change anything," he said.

