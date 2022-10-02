Russia was expelled from Council of International Civil Aviation Organization

Russia was not re-elected in the first two rounds of elections to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the main governing body of this organization. The last stage of voting will take place on Tuesday, October 4.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, this became known on October 1, during the ISAO Assembly in Montreal.

As noted, this collective decision of 170 ISAO member countries is a response to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Immediately after the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Infrastructure, together with the State Aviation Service, began work on the complete infrastructural isolation of the Russian Federation, including sending letters to international transport organizations, in particular ICAO, urging them to exclude Russia from their membership. After hundreds of thousands of ruined lives, destroyed cities and towns in Ukraine, Russia must become an unwanted partner for the entire civilized world.

I can only welcome such a decision of the organization and hope that on Tuesday, October 4, Russia will finally withdraw from the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization," said the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The ICAO Governing Council consists of 36 countries. It is a permanent body, and its member states are elected for a three-year term.

Previously, Russia had already received a "red flag" mark for insufficient guarantees of flight safety.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations and is engaged in the organization and coordination of international cooperation of states in all aspects of civil aviation. Approximately 190 countries are participating in ISAO, including Ukraine.