Ukraine’s application to join NATO: decisions should be made by all countries of the bloc, - head of the Pentagon, Austin

Washington supports the "open door" policy in NATO.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the US Ministry of Defense.

"We strive to support NATO's "open door" policy, but decisions on the expansion of the Alliance must be made by all countries of the bloc," Austin said.

He emphasized that the US is currently focused primarily on helping Ukraine, which has been defending itself from the Russian invasion since February 24.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs for success. And we see really good results achieved by Ukrainian forces," the head of the Pentagon concluded.

