Musk offered Ukraine to make peace with Russia on surrender terms

American billionaire believes that Ukraine should remain neutral and restore water supply to Crimea, repeat the "referendums" under the supervision of the UN - if the will of the people is, Russia should leave.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he tweeted it on his official page.

But most importantly, Musk says that Crimea should formally become part of Russia, "as it has been since 1783 (before Khrushchev's mistake)".

He even created a poll on his page. Ukrainians reacted quite negatively.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk responded to Musk's statements "non-diplomatically".

The response to Musk's proposal from US Congressional Senior Advisor Paul Massaro was also interesting: "Terms of peace between Ukraine and Russia: - Ukraine liberates all its sovereign territory; - Russia decolonizes, demilitarizes and denuclearizes".

Tesla shares fell by almost 9% after the proposal of Elon Musk's "peace plan" for Ukraine.

