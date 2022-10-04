AFU repelled enemy attacks in areas of seven settlements, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vyiimka, Mayorsk, Spirne, Ozeryanivka, Bakhmutske, Kamianka, and Ternovy Pody settlements.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the two hundred and twenty-third day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories and concentrates its efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war. There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the occupiers have launched 3 rockets and 12 air strikes, launched more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. In particular, Bilohorivka, Zaytseve, Mariinka and Bakhmut.

The situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed significantly.

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 87 Russians, "Uragan" anti-aircraft missile system and captured two tanks, - OC "South"

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery systems of various types:

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha and Dvorichna;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Serebrianka. He also carried out mining on the routes of the possible advance of units of the Defense Forces;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Avdiivka, Mariinka, Novoukrainka, Novomykhailivka, Sukha Balka.

Areas of more than 20 settlements along the contact line were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Among them are Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipilske, Novosilka, Novopil, Zaliznychne and Bohoiavlenka.

In the South Buh direction, more than 25 settlements along the contact line were shelled.

Read more: During October 3, defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Mayorsk, New York, Zaytseve, Nevelske, and Pobieda. Ka-25 helicopter and Su-25 attack aircraft were shot down, - General Staff

According to available information, units of the newly formed and relocated 3rd Army Corps are unable to effectively perform their assigned tasks.

Obsolete and unusable weapons and military equipment, arbitrary abandonment of positions and refusal to perform combat tasks by personnel, consumption of alcoholic beverages, and systematic violations of military discipline are the main reasons for the demoralization of servicemen of units of the specified enemy unit.

In the city of Tver, due to the lack of teaching staff and technical specialists, who are involved in the war in Ukraine, training in certain courses has been suspended at the military academy of aerospace defense.

According to the available information, the military leadership of the armed forces of the Russian Federation decided to move units of the Russian Guard troops based in the administrative boundaries of the Siberian Military District and the contingent of Russian troops in Syria to the area of hostilities.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vyiimka, Mayorsk, Spirne, Ozerianivka, Bakhmutske, Kamianka, and Ternovi Pody settlements.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 22 strikes during the past day. It was confirmed that 3 strongholds, 16 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy were hit. In addition, our air defense units destroyed two enemy UAVs.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 12 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, 2 warehouses with ammunition, an air defense facility, as well as 5 other important enemy facilities.