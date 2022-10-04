Mobilization acts in Russian Federation as mechanism of destabilization, - Danilov

Putin uses nuclear blackmail, annexation and coercion for peace.

This was announced on Twitter by Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the NSDC, Censor.NET informs.

"Mobilization acts as a mechanism to destabilize the Russian Federation. Putin is between a rock and a hard place: strikes by the Armed Forces, protests against the Russian Federation and pressure from the West. The "rescue" plan is annexation, nuclear blackmail, coercion for peace. But there is a nuance: we were not joking that we will never surrender, Russian Carthage must be destroyed," the message reads.

