NATO does not see Russia preparing for nuclear testing

The Alliance has not yet seen any signs of Russia preparing for a nuclear test, but continues to monitor this situation closely.

It was stated by NATO representative on Tuesday in Reuters, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

"We see no change in Russia's nuclear forces, but NATO and Allies remain vigilant," the official said on condition of anonymity.

He added that in NATO's new Strategic Concept, adopted in June, Russia's expansion of "new and destructive dual-use delivery systems with the demonstrative use of nuclear weapons as coercion" is a challenge to the security and interests of the Alliance.

In recent days, there have been reports in the media about Russia's possible preparation of a nuclear test.