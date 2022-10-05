White House did not support Musk’s "peace plan".

The administration of the US president does not support the ideas expressed by the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

She noted that the USA continues to adhere to the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine itself."

Jean-Pierre stressed that when it comes to diplomacy or negotiations, the Ukrainian people will decide everything.

Read more: Musk’s plan for Ukraine is impractical and immoral, - Washington Post

"We will make sure to be with the Ukrainians when they fight for their sovereignty. And their decisions about their sovereignty, about their freedom, about their democracy, will be made together with them," she said.