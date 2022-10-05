Since beginning of war, Ukraine has received about 20,000 Starlink terminals

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received about 20,000 Starlink devices. 5 thousand of them - with the assistance of the American Agency for International Development (USAID), another 5 thousand - with the assistance of the Polish government.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that another 5 thousand devices were received thanks to the initiative of the ministers of digital transformation of the EU countries, the rest - from private companies.

Today, Starlink is the critical infrastructure that affects the lives of thousands of people. Terminals help energy companies, fire departments, rescuers, and hospitals to keep in touch.

The ministry added that, in addition to satellite communications, Elon Musk is helping Ukraine with Tesla Powerwall systems. These are powerful batteries that allow you to maintain communication in the hottest spots, despite a blackout. So far, the founder of the Tesla company has transferred about 50 such systems to Ukraine free of charge.

