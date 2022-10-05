OECD recognized Ukraine as potential member of Organization, - Shmyhal

Ukraine’s application for membership was submitted to OECD Secretary General Matthias Korman in July this year.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal's Telegram statement.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is starting an initial dialogue regarding Ukraine's accession. After that, the OECD Council will proceed to discussions and preparation of the road map project.

"Mr. Korman announced today that the Organization is starting an initial dialogue regarding Ukraine's accession. After that, the OECD Council will move on to discussions and preparation of a road map project. We are also working on opening an OECD office in Ukraine as soon as possible," Shmyhal said.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is the so-called "club of successful countries", which accounts for more than 62% of world GDP. Ukraine's acceptance into the circle of developed countries is primarily an important marker of our country's readiness to join the EU and a signal to foreign companies that Ukraine is a promising place for investment and business development.

