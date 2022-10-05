Putin instructed to transfer Zaporizhzhia NPP to Russian control

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, ordered the Zaporizhzhia NPP to be taken under Russian control.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the website of the Kremlin.

With his "decree", Putin instructed the Russian government to ensure "the acceptance into federal ownership of the objects of the use of atomic energy of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and other property that is necessary for the implementation of its activities." It is also ordered to take measures to create a "federal state unitary enterprise of Zaporizhzhia NPP".

Putin instructed the Russian government to determine the specifics of the operation, licensing, and other aspects of regulating the activities of the "Joint-Stock Company "Operating Organization of Zaporizhzhia NPP"" for the period until 2028.

Rosenergoatom announced that Zaporizhzhia NPP was "led" by Oleg Romanenko, the former chief engineer of Balakiv NPP. It was also reported there that in the near future all employees of the ZNPP will be "employed" on the staff of the new "operating organization" with the retention of salaries.