EU should give up Russian oil and gas, - Truss

The war in Ukraine showed how dependent Europe is on Russian supplies. British Prime Minister Liz Truss called on European leaders to abandon the supply of energy resources from Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Times.

"Putin hopes that he can divide us in the struggle for energy carriers. We must show him that he is wrong," Truss wrote.

In order to protect against winter blackouts, it is necessary to maintain communication through submarine cables and pipelines during the winter, Truss said. To do this, she turned to France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

"Security, energy, and migration are the three most pressing priorities for the British people, so they are also high on my agenda. That is why I am traveling to Prague for today's meeting of European leaders," she said.

According to her, these vital issues affect the entire continent, therefore a joint position with European friends and allies is necessary. "That is why we want to see a strong voice for countries that are not part of the EU, such as Ukraine, Norway and Switzerland," Truss stressed.

