Ukraine received almost $9 billion in aid from USAID

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of the Russian Federation has provided almost 9 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine.

This was reported in the US embassy in Kyiv, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

The vast majority of this amount is $8.5 billion in direct budgetary support of the Ukrainian government so that it can respond to critical needs: providing medical care and education, supporting those displaced by the war, ensuring the supply of electricity to schools, hospitals, homes, etc.

Another billion is humanitarian aid, which includes critically needed food, medical care, water, and hygiene products.

The rest of the amount was allocated to support small business and agriculture.

In addition, about 100 million dollars. be dedicated to supporting a free press and countering disinformation.

