On October 7, occupiers shelled Chernihiv and Sumy region, - OC "South"

On October 7, Chernihiv and Sumy regions were shelled three times from the Russian side.

The OC "South" informs about this, Censor.NET informs.

"From 07:17 a.m. to 07:40 a.m., observers recorded 2 rounds in the area of the village of Starikove (the Sumy region), probably from an 82-mm mortar. From 08:50 a.m. to 09:13 a.m., observers reported 15 rounds, previously from a 120-mm mortar, in the direction of Bleshnia settlement (Chernihiv region).

From 10:35 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., 25 rounds, probably barrel artillery, were recorded in the area of the village of Hai. From 12:00 p.m. to 12:10 p.m., observers reported 13 firings, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the direction of Senkivka," the report says.

There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure, reported the OC "South"

