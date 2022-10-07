Putin began to be criticized in his closest circle - Washington Post

Russian dictator Putin began to be criticized in his closest circle because of the war in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Washington Post writes about this with reference to American intelligence data.

"A member of Vladimir Putin's inner circle has criticized the Russian president in recent weeks for his handling of the war in Ukraine. The criticism is indicative of turmoil within the Russian leadership over the conduct of a war that has turned disastrous for Moscow, prompting Putin last month to order the mobilization of hundreds thousands of servicemen in a desperate attempt to compensate for recent losses on the battlefield," the publication notes.

According to the source, the information is considered quite important and was included in President Biden's daily intelligence briefing and passed on to other US officials.

"The dissatisfaction expressed by a member of Putin's inner circle was related to the mismanagement of military efforts and mistakes made by those who conduct a military campaign," the publication said.

