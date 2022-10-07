After liberation, 60 bodies of dead were found in Lyman: half have already been identified, - Monastyrsky

In Lyman, Donetsk region, law enforcement officers found 60 bodies of dead citizens, of which 31 people have been identified so far.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky announced this on the air of the telethon "Edyni Novyny", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Monastyrsky clarified that the most striking thing in almost every city, where the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine enter after their liberation from the Russians, are the places of burials.

"We found 60 bodies of the dead in Lyman, of which we have been able to identify 31 people. This process is ongoing," the minister said.

According to him, the first weeks will be under constant shelling, because this is essentially the front line of the defense, and only Ukrainian specialists will be collecting evidence and working here. Then, as is already the case in Kharkiv region, international ones will join.

"In this way, the Western expert community will confirm the conclusions reached by our investigators," explained the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to Monastyrskyi, almost every tenth house in Lyman was completely destroyed, and half of the houses were seriously damaged.

He said that the first people who communicated with citizens after the release of Lyman were the police officers and the National Guardsmen who were conducting yard patrols. According to him, people have already been able to renew documents that were destroyed or lost.

"The tour showed that almost every tenth house in Lyman is completely destroyed, half of the houses are significantly damaged, and there is no light, or heat in the city. This is a big task for the authorities - to restore it," said Monastyrsky.

As the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified, the issue of demining is the most acute here, because the contamination of territories with explosive objects is a serious obstacle to the restoration of the activities of all authorities and the life of people in the city.

Separately, Monastyrskyi noted that the contamination from the point of view of mine danger in the territories here is twice as great as in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.

In order to carry out primary demining, which means access to power grids, roads, etc., it will take several months, and if we talk about rivers and lakes, it will take years.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also informed about the deaths among the pyrotechnicians. Also, according to him, there are cases of deaths of electricians who tried to restore the light without prior demining, and there are victims among civilians because it is almost impossible to leave your house and not come across a mine or a wire here.