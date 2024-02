Russian occupying forces again hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy launched another rocket attack on the regional center. You are in shelters. There is a risk of repeated shelling," the message says.

Watch more: Prime Minister of Finland Marin on how to end war: Russia should leave territory of Ukraine. VIDEO