There will be no frozen conflict between Ukraine and Russia, - Shmyhal

According to the Prime Minister, this war will not last long provided that military and financial aid is provided to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is sure that there will be no frozen conflict between Ukraine and Russia, because our country is determined to liberate all its territories within internationally recognized borders. He said this in an interview with the Czech public broadcaster Czech Television, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"I am convinced that there will be no frozen conflict, we are absolutely determined to liberate all our territories within internationally recognized borders," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the Russian invaders are showing despair, agony, and not understanding what to do next.

"And we understand very clearly - we need to liberate our native land, and we will go to the end, to complete victory, to the liberation of all our lands," he said.

The head of the government emphasized that Ukraine is not going to stop or surrender, but will sit down at the negotiating table when the Russian troops leave the internationally recognized territories of the state.

"We see a way out only in the liberation of our territories. Either we will do it militarily and with the support of our partners, or Russia will do it voluntarily - leave our territories, after that we will sit down with them at the negotiating table and sign some documents. But Ukraine must be released, after that you can sit down at the negotiating table. Putin proved that there is nothing to talk to him about with his nuclear blackmail, these informational and psychological operations in the form of "referendums", the ridiculous decrees of the President of the Russian Federation on the kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, on the kidnapping of four Ukrainian regions, abduction of our people and children. There is nothing to talk about with this person today. We will fight for our land and liberate it, after that we will negotiate," Shmyhal assured.

The head of the government also noted that this war will not last long provided that military and financial aid is provided to Ukraine.

"I don't think it will be a long war under the conditions of increased sanctions from our partners - this is one of the important key conditions for Russia not to be able to finance this war, under the conditions of supporting Ukraine with weapons, under the conditions of a stable financial situation, so that we can maintain the macro-financial stability in our state. Of course, we will win. And we expect that it will not be a long period, but we need support with weapons and ammunition. Without this, this war will last a long time," - believes the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He once again emphasized that Ukraine will fight for freedom and independence as long as it is necessary.

"But the question is, will the Russian people have the strength to destroy another nation without a goal, without goal, just at the will of Putin? This is also an important point," the prime minister added.