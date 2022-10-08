Putin create government commission due to "extraordinary event on the Crimean bridge"

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a government commission due to the "extraordinary event" on the Crimean Bridge, where a large-scale fire was recorded on the morning of October 8.

this is reported by the Kremlin mass media.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee of Russia admitted that the Crimean Bridge was blown up. They said that they did it with the help of a truck. As a result of the detonation of the car on the bridge, seven fuel tanks caught fire, and two spans of the car part of the bridge partially collapsed.

As noted in RIA News, Putin has already been informed about the NP on the Crimean bridge by Mishustin, Husnullin, the heads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Transport, Kurenkov and Saveliev, as well as the heads of law enforcement agencies, Peskov said. In addition, the heads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Transport, on the instructions of the president, went to the place.

According to Peskov, Putin ordered the creation of a government commission in connection with the emergency on the Crimean Bridge.

The occupying authorities of Crimea reported that there were no casualties due to the fire on the Crimean Bridge. Currently, a ferry launch across the strait is being prepared there, as traffic on the road and rail parts of the Crimean Bridge is limited.

Queues at gas stations were searched after the fire in the Crimean Bridge area. The "authority" of the occupied Crimea assures the people that the supply of fuel and food in Crimea is sufficient, and all logistical schemes have been worked out.

Volodymyr Konstantinov, the so-called spokesman of the "State Council of Crimea", blamed Ukraine for the incident on the Crimean Bridge.

"Ukrainian vandals still managed to reach the Crimean bridge with their bloody hands. They now have something to be proud of: in the 23 years of their rule, they did not manage to build anything worthy of attention in Crimea, but they managed to damage the canvas of the Russian bridge," he writes on Telegram.