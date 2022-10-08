Grossi plans to come to Ukraine again because of shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

After his visit to Russia, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi will again come to Ukraine to coordinate the protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As reported by Censor.NET, Rafael Grossi reported this on Twitter.

The resumption of direct shelling, hitting #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant’s sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible. #ZNPP must be protected. I will soon travel to 🇷🇺 Russia & again to 🇺🇦 Ukraine to agree on a protection zone. This is an imperative. https://t.co/adL9e6qJkp — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) October 8, 2022

