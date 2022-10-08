ENG
Undermining of Kerch bridge is special operation of SSU - Source

The undermining of the illegally built bridge across the Kerch Strait was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency by a source in the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

"The blowing up of the Crimean bridge is a special operation of the SSU," the interlocutor of the agency said on Saturday.

At the same time, the SSU has not yet officially commented on its participation in these events.

