Undermining of Kerch bridge is special operation of SSU - Source
The undermining of the illegally built bridge across the Kerch Strait was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency by a source in the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.
"The blowing up of the Crimean bridge is a special operation of the SSU," the interlocutor of the agency said on Saturday.
At the same time, the SSU has not yet officially commented on its participation in these events.
