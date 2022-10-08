Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, - OVA
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.
It was reported in Telegram bythe Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Another enemy attack! Stay in shelters! High probability of repeated attacks," he wrote in the post.
Loud explosions were heard in the city, then an air raid alarm sounded, writes Ukrinform.
