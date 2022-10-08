ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4289 visitors online
News War
14 582 116

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, - OVA

запоріжжя

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.

It was reported in Telegram bythe Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Another enemy attack! Stay in shelters! High probability of repeated attacks," he wrote in the post.

Read more: Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia on October 6: 19 dead have already been found under rubble

Loud explosions were heard in the city, then an air raid alarm sounded, writes Ukrinform.

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (494) shoot out (12987) Starukh (85)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 