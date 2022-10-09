ENG
In southern direction, AFU destroyed 83 Russians, enemy equipment and three warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"

The AFU destroyed three warehouses with ammunition of the occupiers in the Kherson and Beryslav districts.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

"Three warehouses with ammunition in the Kherson and Beryslav districts and one control point in Kakhovsky were destroyed," the message says.

Remaining losses of the enemy:

  • 83 Russians;
  • 4 tanks;
  • 4 howitzers "Msta-B";
  • 2 120 caliber mortars;
  • 7 units of armored vehicles.

Also, 7 units of enemy equipment were damaged, in particular, a tank, 2 powerful self-propelled "Pion" guns, and other armored vehicles.

Enemy aircraft attacked our positions 4 times. Our aviators responded with 10 strikes on strongholds, areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and equipment, on the enemy's air defense systems in the Beryslav and Bashtansky districts of the Mykolaiv region.

Rocket and artillery units completed more than 200 fire missions.

