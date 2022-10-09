ENG
Talked about Ukraine and energy - Biden had conversation with Scholz

US President Joe Biden on Sunday held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which the leaders discussed aid to Ukraine and the situation on the global energy market.

"President Biden spoke today with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz," the message reads.

It emphasizes that the heads of state discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as "obligations to provide assistance to Ukraine in the sphere of economy and security."

According to the White House, Biden and Scholz also discussed "recent developments in global energy markets and the importance of ensuring stable and affordable energy supplies."

