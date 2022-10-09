Absolute majority of Russian missile strikes are on civilian infrastructure, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, delivered his traditional address to Ukrainians on the evening of October 9.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Zelensky.

"The strikes this night continued a series of Russian missile strikes in Zaporizhzhya, which this week alone, since October 3, have already killed at least 43 people.

And then there have been strikes on Kharkiv, cities in Donbass, other cities in Ukraine... There have also been Iranian drone strikes, airstrikes.

The vast majority of them were on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, civilians.

The constant terror against civilians is a clear refusal of Russia to negotiate genuinely.

Terror is a crime for which there must be punishment. Terror at the state level is one of the worst international crimes, threatening not just one person in the world, but the entire international community.

I thank all those who help us to confront terror. I thank all who are fighting and working to return peace to Ukraine and every Ukrainian's right to life and security. Eternal memory to all victims of Russian terror," the message reads.

Watch more: We had a sunny and warm day. Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm there, - Zelensky. VIDEO