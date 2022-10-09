Number of victims of Zaporizhzhia attack rises to 14 - Zelensky

The number of victims of a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 9 rose to 14, and at least 43 people were killed in the city during the week because of Russian attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening appeal.

"At least 14 people died this night as a result of Russian strikes on ordinary residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. Unfortunately, this number could grow.

The debris removal continues. More than 70 people were injured, including 11 children. All of them are being properly cared for," Zelensky noted.

The President reminded that as a result of the strike hundreds of families were left homeless. "One of the missiles - a heavy X-22 anti-ship missile - hit an ordinary nine-story apartment building and destroyed an entire entryway, from the first to the sixth floor," he said.

Zelensky is sure that it was a deliberate strike by the Russians. "Those who gave the order and those who carried it out knew where they were hitting," the President said.

