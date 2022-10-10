Explosions over Kropyvnytsky district of Kirovohrad region, - RMA

Explosions thundered over the Kropyvnytsky district of the Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by the head of Kirovohrad RMA Andrii Raikovych on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the relevant services went to the place.

"Details will be later. Please, do not leave the shelters!" - he appeals to the residents of the region.

