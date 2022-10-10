ENG
Explosions are heard in Kremenchuh district of Poltava region, - RMA

Explosions are heard in the Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Lunin, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions were heard in the Kremenchuk district. Details later! Stay in shelters!" - he said.

