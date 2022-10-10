Russians massively shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead and wounded
As a result of the mass attack of the Ruscists on the Dnipropetrovsk region, there are dead and wounded.
As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko reported on this.
"A massive rocket attack on the region. There are dead and wounded. All services are working at the sites of the strikes. Do not leave your shelters. The threat of rocket strikes remains," the message says.
