Three explosions were heard in Dnipro
On the morning of October 10, explosions rang out in the Dnipro during an air alert.
This is reported by several Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, three explosions were heard in Dnipro. However, it is now known that there was a series of repeated explosions. A column of smoke rises over the city.
