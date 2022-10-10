As result of morning rocket attacks, at least 9 people died. Another 36 were injured, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling, critical infrastructure objects (mainly energy supply objects) were hit in 8 regions and the city of Kyiv, where more than 30 fires broke out.

The State Emergency Service informs about this, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the terrorist attack, 9 people died and 36 people were injured," the message reads.

There is no electricity supply in 5 regions: Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Ternopil. In the rest of the territory of Ukraine, the electricity supply was partially disrupted.

Watch more: Consequences of rocket attack in center of Kyiv. VIDEO















