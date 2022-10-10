As result of morning rocket attacks, at least 9 people died. Another 36 were injured, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
As a result of the shelling, critical infrastructure objects (mainly energy supply objects) were hit in 8 regions and the city of Kyiv, where more than 30 fires broke out.
The State Emergency Service informs about this, Censor.NET informs.
"As a result of the terrorist attack, 9 people died and 36 people were injured," the message reads.
There is no electricity supply in 5 regions: Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Ternopil. In the rest of the territory of Ukraine, the electricity supply was partially disrupted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password