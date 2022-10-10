Massive missile attack on Ukraine: at least four dead and 19 injured in Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of a massive missile attack on Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, at least four people died and 19 were injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentin Reznichenko, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"At least four people were killed and 19 wounded. Such disappointing preliminary data after a massive enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russians directed more than 10 missiles at the area. Four missiles destroyed our anti-aircraft defenses," the message reads.

According to Reznichenko, the enemy hit critical infrastructure facilities, residential areas, and transport stops.

"There was a time when people went to work. Intentionally. To sow panic. There is serious destruction. All services are working. In one of the districts of Kryvyi Rih, the light went out. Currently, more than 80,000 people are without electricity. Energy workers have already started work. It is difficult and painful. But we will rise even after this blow. And nothing will help them anymore. Go to shelter during enemy attacks. Everything was, is, and will be Ukraine!", the message reads.

