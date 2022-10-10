Red Cross suspends operations in Ukraine for security reasons, - Reuters
The Red Cross decided to stop operations after massive shelling of almost the entire territory of Ukraine.
As Censor.NET informs with reference to Bukvy, this was reported by Reuters.
"Due to security concerns, our teams have suspended operations today," the spokesman said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.
At the same time, the Norwegian Refugee Council temporarily stopped aid. Work will resume only when it is safe to do so.
