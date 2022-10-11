Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are changing nature of war, - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are a "profound change in the character" of the war.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.
Macron added that upon his return to Paris, he would convene his military and diplomatic advisers "to analyze the situation."
