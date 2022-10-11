ENG
Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are changing nature of war, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are a "profound change in the character" of the war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

Macron added that upon his return to Paris, he would convene his military and diplomatic advisers "to analyze the situation."

Read more: Ukraine seeks to sit at negotiating table with Russian Federation as winner, and this is decided on battlefield, - Kuleba

