40 Canadian sappers will train Ukrainian military in Poland - Associated Press

Canada will send 40 sappers to Poland to train Ukrainian defenders in demining, engineering reconnaissance and working with explosives.

This was stated by Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand during a visit to Warsaw, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Associated Press.

"Canada will send about 40 engineer troops to Poland, a NATO ally, to train Ukrainian sappers in demining, engineering reconnaissance, and working with explosives, the head of the Canadian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday," the minister said.

Training will begin in the coming weeks.

In addition, Anand spoke about plans to announce additional military aid to Ukraine in the near future.

