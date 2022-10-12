9 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down over Mykolaiv region
Air defense forces shot down 9 enemy kamikaze drones manufactured by Iran in the Mykolaiv region.
This was reported by the Air Command "South", Censor.NET informs.
"On the morning of October 12, nine enemies "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense of the Air Command "South" over the Mykolaiv region," the message reads.
