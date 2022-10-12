Ruscists hit market in Avdiivka: at least 7 people were killed, 8 were injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked the central market in Avdiivka, at least 7 dead and 8 injured. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with a weak psyche!

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"At least 7 dead and 8 wounded - the result of the morning shelling of Avdiivka. The Russians struck the central market, where many people were at that time.

There is no military logic in such shelling - only an unstoppable desire to kill as many of our people as possible and intimidate others. This is the whole essence of Russians. They are not capable of resisting the Ukrainian army, they are "fighting" with unarmed civilians," the report says.

The head of the RMA once again called on the residents of the region to evacuate.

