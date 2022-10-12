NATO warned Russian Federation about consequences of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

NATO currently does not see Russia’s preparations for the use of nuclear weapons, but has clearly proven to the Russian leadership that any use of them in the war against Ukraine will have serious consequences for Russia itself.

This was announced by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have seen speculation about the possibility of using (tactical) nuclear weapons in Ukraine. We have made it very clear to Russia that this will have dire consequences for itself. Russia knows that a nuclear war cannot be won, so it should never be launched. "We are closely monitoring Russian nuclear forces and have not yet seen any changes in Russia's nuclear positions. But we remain vigilant. We will continue monitoring because nuclear threats, nuclear rhetoric are dangerous and insane," he stressed.

"We have certainly heard nuclear threats from Moscow. All of this creates the most serious escalation since February.... NATO is a defensive alliance, its mission is to prevent conflict, to prevent war. At the same time, we are strengthening our deterrents, which sends a very clear message to Russia: We are here to protect and defend all allies...Today is the scheduled meeting of NATO's Nuclear Planning Group, which is to ensure that NATO's deterrent remains protected, safe and effective," Stoltenberg added.

