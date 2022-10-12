It is difficult for NATO to find air defense systems for Ukraine, such weapons are in short supply, - Financial Times

As the Financial Times writes, it is difficult for NATO countries to identify and provide a sufficient number of air defense systems to satisfy Ukraine’s request.

Citing Western officials, the publication said Kyiv is asking its allies for better protection after Russia fired missiles at Ukrainian cities on Monday, killing at least 10 civilians. The Ukrainian government considers the purchase of air defense systems a top priority within the framework of Western support.

Germany delivered the first of four promised IRIS-T installations on Tuesday, and US President Joe Biden on Monday promised to continue providing "advanced air defense systems" after speaking with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Today, representatives of 50 countries gathered in Brussels to discuss how to further meet Kyiv's defense needs against the war unleashed by Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, Zelensky called on G7 leaders to speed up arms deliveries and asked for help in building an "air shield" for Ukraine. Western officials agree that Kyiv needs more air defense systems, and they are looking for ways to help. But at the same time, they admit that it is not easy to provide such weapons quickly.

The US and other countries are looking for systems that could be transferred in conditions of production shortages and small reserves, two Western officials told the Financial Times. "The countries have already transferred something, but there is a shortage of production capabilities," said one of the interlocutors of the publication on condition of anonymity.

He also added that some NATO countries themselves have been waiting years for the systems needed for their own air defense. The Financial Times reminds that the countries of the alliance, including Poland and Great Britain, have transferred various air defense platforms to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. In addition, the Ukrainian army had its own S-300 systems.

So now Ukrainian air defense is very diverse. The US has promised to deliver two more NASAMS systems within the next two months, and Ukraine will receive six more in the long term. On Monday, when Russia launched a massive barrage, the Ukrainian military was able to shoot down 41 of more than 80 Russian missiles. But analysts say that Ukraine's capabilities will still not be enough to protect both civilian centers and troops at the front.