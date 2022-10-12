75 settlements were liberated in Kherson region, - head of RMA Yanushevych

In the Kherson region, according to official data, 75 settlements have already been liberated.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Kherson RMA, announced this on the air of Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"In Kherson Oblast, 75 confirmed settlements have been freed from the Russian invaders. In October alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned 29 settlements under the yellow-blue flag," Yanushevych noted.

He noted that now it is necessary to maintain informational silence, but it is necessary to wait for good news every day.

As for the state of the infrastructure in the de-occupied territories, Yanushevych called the situation terrible - many destroyed houses, schools, hospitals, kindergartens, destroyed power lines, transformer substations, gas pipelines, water pipelines, and boiler houses.

"People were left without water and electricity," said the head of the RMA.

The government's task is to start establishing sustainable livelihoods immediately after the de-occupation of settlements. One of the key problems is the restoration of electricity supply, which is being worked on by Khersonoblenergo crews.

As Yanushevych pointed out, the process is complicated, first explosive technicians work and only then - energy engineers.

According to him, as of February 24, more than 19,000 people lived in the de-occupied settlements, and now approximately 7,000 remain.

Yanushevich noted that the population in the de-occupied territories receives humanitarian aid from charitable and international organizations.

He appealed to the residents of the region not to hurry and not to return to the de-occupied settlements at this stage, because the enemy is shelling them.