Power supply in Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine stabilized, - Ukrenergo

"Ukrenergo" stabilized the energy supply of Kyiv and the central regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by the press service of the company in Теlegram.

"Ukrenergo has stabilized the power supply in Kiev and central regions of Ukraine. Tonight there is a high probability that we will not have to impose forced restrictions on consumers in these regions. But for this to be possible, it is necessary that the level of consumption in the energy system stopped growing," the statement said.

Consumers are asked right now to approach electricity consumption with caution: turn off unnecessary electrical appliances in the morning and evening, when electricity consumption is higher. This will reduce the load on the grid and facilitate the work of renewable power engineers.

"The recent rocket attacks damaged a lot of power equipment, and we are still rebuilding it. It's a lot of work."

The scale and complexity of the damage varies from region to region, so somewhere we need more time. So for now, unfortunately, there are still schedules of emergency restrictions in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions," the report says.

