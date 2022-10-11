Massive missile attack on Ukraine: power outages remain in 180 settlements, - DSNS

As a result of the missile attack on Ukraine, power outages remain in 180 settlements.

This was announced by the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhy during a briefing, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"On October 10, we were subjected to massive shelling from the Russian Federation, as a result of which critical infrastructure objects were hit in 13 regions and Kyiv. There were 51 fires. In fact, all fires have now been extinguished and energy workers are working to restore electricity supply," he said.

Khorunzhy specified that yesterday as a result of missile strikes in Ukraine, more than 1,300 settlements in 15 regions were cut off. Thanks to the work of energy workers, rescuers and utility workers, electricity supply has already been restored in most settlements. Currently, power outages remain in 180 settlements.

A total of 205 objects were damaged as a result of rocket attacks, of which 45 private houses, 30 high-rise buildings and objects of critical infrastructure.

More than a thousand specialists of the State Emergency Service and 120 units of special fire-rescue equipment worked to eliminate the consequences of rocket attacks, added the department's press officer.