Over past day, Sumy region has suffered 38 attacks by Russian troops, - Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
During the day of October 10, Russian troops carried out rocket, artillery and mortar attacks on the territories of the region. A total of 38 shots were scored.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
"As a result of the shelling, two apartment buildings, a school workshop, two garages and the same number of vehicles were damaged. An electrical substation also caught fire. Two civilians were injured," the report said.
