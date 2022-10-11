ENG
Over past day, Sumy region has suffered 38 attacks by Russian troops, - Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

During the day of October 10, Russian troops carried out rocket, artillery and mortar attacks on the territories of the region. A total of 38 shots were scored.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"As a result of the shelling, two apartment buildings, a school workshop, two garages and the same number of vehicles were damaged. An electrical substation also caught fire. Two civilians were injured," the report said.

