AFU eliminated commander of 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russian Army, Colonel Shandura. PHOTO
Colonel of the AFU, the blogger Anatoly Stefan published information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the commander of the 205th separate motorized rifle brigade Colonel Shandura.
According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.
"On October 8, the commander of the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, Colonel Shandura Eduard, successfully conducted a roll-up and organized overturning operation from a sniper's bullet in order to increase efforts in another direction," he noted.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
