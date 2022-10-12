ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5415 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
30 737 47

AFU eliminated commander of 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russian Army, Colonel Shandura. PHOTO

Colonel of the AFU, the blogger Anatoly Stefan published information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the commander of the 205th separate motorized rifle brigade Colonel Shandura.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.

"On October 8, the commander of the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, Colonel Shandura Eduard, successfully conducted a roll-up and organized overturning operation from a sniper's bullet in order to increase efforts in another direction," he noted.

Watch more: SSU liquidated two groups of saboteurs of "Wagner" PMC in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

AFU eliminated commander of 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russian Army, Colonel Shandura 01

Author: 

Russian Army (8841) liquidation (2314) Shtefan (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 