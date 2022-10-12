Terror propagandists will answer along with murderers and executioners, - Zelensky

Special services and law enforcement officers are investigating the details of today’s attacks on Avdiivka and Nikopol. The Russian terror machine must and will be neutralized.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in video appeal by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Ukraine will bring to justice every Russian murderer and executioner - from commanders to privates who carried out criminal orders. Let us not forget, by the way, the propagandists of terror. All those who justify Russian terror and incite aggression, all those who call for murders and encourage mockery of our people will be held accountable on a par with the murderers and executioners. The entire Russian terror machine must be disarmed. And it will be disarmed," Zelensky said.

The President reminded that on the night of October 12, the occupiers shelled Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region from Grads and barrel artillery. Among the injured is a child born in 2016. In the morning, Russian terrorists shelled Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Central Market. The occupiers fought from "Grads". As of this time, seven people have been killed and 12 injured.

Currently, according to the President, intelligence, special services, law enforcement agencies are finding out all the details regarding these and other Russian strikes. No Russian terrorist can remain unknown to justice.

Watch more: There is positive news from defense "Ramstein" on air defense and artillery, - Zelensky. VIDEO